Three generations of McRae rally dynasty revving up for weekend Knockhill tribute to WRC legend Colin

Three generations of the McRae rallying family are heading to Knockhill in the biggest ever tribute to one of Scotland’s greatest motorsport heroes.

A packed weekend at the Fife circuit will see the largest collection of 1995 World Rally Champion Colin McRae’s cars ever gathered in Scotland.

And on the dirt of the McRae Rally Challenge stages, family honour will be very much at stake.

Competing will be Colin’s dad, Jimmy – a multiple British champion – younger brother Alister, and his son Max.

It’s poised to bring fans of the Lanark-born ace from across the country for the Covid-delayed celebration.

There are full days of action on both Saturday and Sunday.

One of a kind

McRae’s no-holds-barred driving style endeared him to fans across the globe.

Tragically, his life was cut short at the age of 39 in September 2007 in a helicopter crash which also claimed his son and two family friends.

But his popularity remains undimmed among rally aficionados.

And Knockhill bosses say fans are in for a spectacular weekend.

The first McRae Rally Challenge in 2015 was a huge draw.

Events director Stuart Gray says: “Six World Champions will be present – Stig Blomqvist, Luis Moya, Derek Ringer, Phil Mills, Louise Aitken Walker and Tina Thorner.

“Current Toyota World Rally Championship star Elfyn Evans will be here on Sunday supporting his dad, Gwyndaf who is competing in a Mk 2 Escort.”

And Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy is making his rallying debut in a Mitsubishi Evo.

The Scot is an experienced racer and has even been behind the wheel of one of McRae’s Subaru Imprezas.

And the 46-year-old is looking forward to the challenge of ten stages over the two days.

“It’s a capacity entry of top World, European, British, Scottish and Ladies champions,” said Stuart.

“It’s possibly the best single venue rally event ever staged in Scotland with around 5,000 spectators anticipated each day – our biggest for a rally event.”

Stunning line-up of McRae machines

The collection of Colin’s cars will number more than 20.

They range from his first Mini to the famous 1995 WRC-winning Subaru Impreza L555 BAT.

Stuart says it’s a privilege to have three generations of the rallying family taking part.

Former British Rally Champion Alister now lives in Australia, and 17-year-old Max is already making a name for himself.

He’s competed in his first British events since arriving here, and also took part in the weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Knockhill events director Stuart Gray says: “We are pleased to have played a small part in Max’s development as a driver.

“He came over as a 12 and 13-year-old and spent time in our rally experience cars.

“And he passed his BARS rally licence test here.”

Stuart adds: “We’re thrilled and honoured to be holding the second McRae Rally Challenge.

“And there will be the ceremony to officially name a corner here at Knockhill as McRae’s.

“It’s a great chance for fans to get up close to the action, the stars and their cars.”