‘Devastating’: Beached pilot whale spotted in north east Fife dies By Alasdair Clark July 7 2022, 2.00pm Updated: July 7 2022, 3.20pm 0 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Broughty Ferry RNLI welcome back visitors for first open day in three years ‘Unprecedented numbers’ of dead birds washing up on Tayside and Fife beaches in flu outbreak Seals kicked and stoned in spate of incidents across UK Experts move to allay fears over exploding sperm whales on Fife and Angus beaches