Fife carer tried to ‘forcibly’ remove underwear of dementia resident

A Lochgelly carer has been handed a two year warning after trying to “forcibly remove” the underwear of a resident with dementia.

Linda Sellors was working at Mossview Care Home in Fife when the incident took place in December 2019.

According to a report by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), Ms Sellors attempted to remove the garment without their consent.

She also scrubbed the arms and legs of the resident – referred to in the report as AA – in “a rough manner” and berated them for removing their colostomy bag.

Attempts to remove underwear caused dementia resident distress

The SSSC labelled the Lochgelly carer’s actions “serious”, saying the attempt to remove underwear caused distress and emotional harm.

The report reads: “You failed to care for and communicate with AA in a patient and kind manner.

“This was a failure to provide an acceptable level of care and resulted in distress being

caused to AA.

“Your actions also caused a risk of physical harm.

“The allegations are serious and caused emotional harm.

“The resident displayed obvious signs of distress and it appeared you put your own need to leave your shift before the needs and dignity of the resident.”

Care worker sacked over incident

Ms Sellors – who does not have a record of mistreating residents – was sacked from her post at Mossview as soon as the incident came to light.

A warning has been placed on her registration for two years.

The case will not be referred to a fitness to practice panel.

The report continues: “This was an isolated incident, but it does amount to failing to provide an appropriate level of care.

“You had worked within social care for seven years with no previous misconduct cases.

“You have not worked within care since, meaning your conduct since the incident is

unknown.

“Although some remediation has been shown and you have no previous misconduct issues, given the nature of the behaviour, we consider there is a risk of repetition.”

A spokesperson for Mossview Care Home, which is owned by Care Concern Fife Ltd, said: “The health and wellbeing of residents is our absolute priority, and we will always act to put their interests first.

“We immediately dismissed Ms Sellors in December 2019 and have supported the Scottish Social Services Council with their investigation.”

The care worker declined to comment on the decision.