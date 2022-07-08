Fife carer tried to ‘forcibly’ remove underwear of dementia resident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife carer tried to ‘forcibly’ remove underwear of dementia resident

By Matteo Bell
July 8 2022, 11.57am Updated: July 8 2022, 1.33pm
Mossview Care Home, where the incident took place
A Lochgelly carer has been handed a two year warning after trying to “forcibly remove” the underwear of a resident with dementia.

Linda Sellors was working at Mossview Care Home in Fife when the incident took place in December 2019.

According to a report by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), Ms Sellors attempted to remove the garment without their consent.

She also scrubbed the arms and legs of the resident – referred to in the report as AA – in “a rough manner” and berated them for removing their colostomy bag.

Attempts to remove underwear caused dementia resident distress

The SSSC labelled the Lochgelly carer’s actions “serious”, saying the attempt to remove underwear caused distress and emotional harm.

The report reads: “You failed to care for and communicate with AA in a patient and kind manner.

“This was a failure to provide an acceptable level of care and resulted in distress being
caused to AA.

“Your actions also caused a risk of physical harm.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) HQ at Compass House in Dundee.

“The allegations are serious and caused emotional harm.

“The resident displayed obvious signs of distress and it appeared you put your own need to leave your shift before the needs and dignity of the resident.”

Care worker sacked over incident

Ms Sellors – who does not have a record of mistreating residents – was sacked from her post at Mossview as soon as the incident came to light.

A warning has been placed on her registration for two years.

The case will not be referred to a fitness to practice panel.

The report continues: “This was an isolated incident, but it does amount to failing to provide an appropriate level of care.

“You had worked within social care for seven years with no previous misconduct cases.

“You have not worked within care since, meaning your conduct since the incident is
unknown.

“Although some remediation has been shown and you have no previous misconduct issues, given the nature of the behaviour, we consider there is a risk of repetition.”

A spokesperson for Mossview Care Home, which is owned by Care Concern Fife Ltd, said: “The health and wellbeing of residents is our absolute priority, and we will always act to put their interests first.

“We immediately dismissed Ms Sellors in December 2019 and have supported the Scottish Social Services Council with their investigation.”

The care worker declined to comment on the decision.

