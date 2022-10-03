Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of Fifers turned out to see the King and the Queen Consort on their first official engagement since the mourning period for the Queen ended.

The royal pair arrived in Dunfermline – with King Charles wearing a kilt – just after 11am to mark the granting of city status earlier this year.

They also celebrated the 950th anniversary of Dunfermline Abbey.

And more than 200 people gathered at the bottom of High Street – opposite the City Chambers – and Bridge Street to see the King and Queen Consort, with crowds in good spirit for the royal arrival.

They were welcomed by community groups, including local school children and a pipe band.

And they were joined by the Lord Lieutenant of Fife Robert Balfour, who formally introduced Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Sturgeon was booed by crowds on her arrival.

If you needed a reminder of how decisive Scottish politics can be, @NicolaSturgeon was mostly booed (plus some cheers) by the crowd waiting for King Charles and Camilla to arrive.

This is a crowd waiting for a monarch to turn up but took me by surprise… pic.twitter.com/VknLI9W8Zp — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 3, 2022

The royal couple attended an official council meeting in the City Chambers, where the King formally conferred city status and made a short speech.

Afterwards, they took a short walk to Dunfermline Abbey, burial place of King Robert the Bruce, a direct ancestor of the King.

They met with representatives from Historic Environment Scotland to learn about the history of the area and conservation of the site.

Speaking last week, Fife Provost Jim Leishman – in attendance today – said: “This is a great honour for Dunfermline and Fife.

“To have been granted the title of city from her late Majesty the Queen was a huge achievement, but to have that title presented to us personally by our new King is more than we could have imagined.

“Dunfermline has always had a special place in my heart. I’m so proud that the town I love is being recognised in this way.”