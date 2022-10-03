Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon

By Claire Warrender
October 3 2022, 10.22am Updated: October 3 2022, 12.58pm
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.

Hundreds of Fifers turned out to see the King and the Queen Consort on their first official engagement since the mourning period for the Queen ended.

The royal pair arrived in Dunfermline – with King Charles wearing a kilt – just after 11am to mark the granting of city status earlier this year.

They also celebrated the 950th anniversary of Dunfermline Abbey.

And more than 200 people gathered at the bottom of High Street – opposite the City Chambers – and Bridge Street to see the King and Queen Consort, with crowds in good spirit for the royal arrival.

They were welcomed by community groups, including local school children and a pipe band.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort wave as they leave Dunfermline Abbey.
King Charles in Dunfermline.
King Charles in Dunfermline.
Crowds in Dunfermline awaiting the royals.
Dunfermline awaits royals.

And they were joined by the Lord Lieutenant of Fife Robert Balfour, who formally introduced Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Sturgeon was booed by crowds on her arrival.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is greeted by Fife Provost Jim Leishman.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is greeted by Fife Provost Jim Leishman.

The royal couple attended an official council meeting in the City Chambers, where the King formally conferred city status and made a short speech.

Afterwards, they took a short walk to Dunfermline Abbey, burial place of King Robert the Bruce, a direct ancestor of the King.

They met with representatives from Historic Environment Scotland to learn about the history of the area and conservation of the site.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline.
Dunfermline visit marks first official royal engagement since period of mourning.

Speaking last week, Fife Provost Jim Leishman – in attendance today – said: “This is a great honour for Dunfermline and Fife.

“To have been granted the title of city from her late Majesty the Queen was a huge achievement, but to have that title presented to us personally by our new King is more than we could have imagined.

“Dunfermline has always had a special place in my heart. I’m so proud that the town I love is being recognised in this way.”

