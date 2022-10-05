Fife pantry volunteers stunned by donation of giant pumpkin that began as a tiny seed bought from Lidl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife pantry volunteers stunned by donation of giant pumpkin that began as a tiny seed bought from Lidl

By Claire Warrender
October 5 2022, 5.57am
Gayle Wilson and Jim Peebles try to lift the giant pumkin
Gayle and pantry volunteer Jim Peebles try to lift the massive pumpkin. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A giant pumpkin grown from a seed bought in Lidl will help feed hundreds of hungry Fifers this autumn.

Amazed volunteers at Leslie Community Pantry received the enormous donation last week.

The giant pumpkin compared to a normal-sized specimen
The giant pumpkin compared to a normal-sized specimen. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

And they were initially stumped by what to do with it after it took two of them to heave it into their van.

Now, however, they’ve decided to raise cash for the organisation by asking locals to guess how much it weighs.

Then the strongest members of the team will transfer it to another charity so they can make a gigantic vat of soup for the community.

Pantry chairwoman Gayle Wilson said she was gobsmacked when she saw the pumpkin’s size.

She said: “It’s absolutely massive.”

Husband ‘defeated’ by giant pumpkin

Gayle has had the pumpkin since the weekend.

“One of our supporters, a lady called Nicola who lives in Ladybank, got in touch to say she had a really big pumpkin growing in her garden,” she said.

“She asked if we could put it to good use.”

Gayle looked at a photo of the pumpkin and thought it looked quite ordinary.

Gayle initially didn’t realise how huge the pumpkin was. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

But she added: “I went to collect it with my husband and we couldn’t believe the size – and the weight – of it!”

Even Gayle’s husband, who she describes as a strong man, struggled with it.

“He was defeated by the pumpkin,” she laughed. “It took two of us to move it.”

She added: “It actually started as a seed from Lidl and it just grew and grew and grew.

“Nicola was sad to see it go because she became quite attached to it. She fed it every day.”

Gayle now plans to organise a family Halloween party in Leslie and will charge guests 50p to guess the pumpkin’s weight.

All funds raised will aid Leslie Community Pantry‘s work.

Pumpkin soup for people in need

The pumpkin will then be donated to New Hope Community Trust, which has just opened at the former Greenside Hotel in Leslie.

“We don’t have facilities to make soup but the new charity will take it for us,” Gayle said.

“They’re starting community meals and volunteers from the pantry will support them.

There is so much need out there.”

Gayle Wilson, Leslie Community Pantry.

“Times are so difficult just now with the cost of living crisis and hopefully this will help the whole area.”

Leslie Community Pantry is similar to a foodbank but people do not need to be referred.

It supports more than 200 families and numbers are rising.

“We’ve had an influx in the last two weeks as concerns grow about the cost of living and Christmas,” said Gayle.

“We get quite deflated when it’s busy as it means there’s so much need out there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Christopher Gourdie.
Fife drink-driver jailed after 'horrific' ninth road offence
A917 near to Elie, Fife. Image: Google Street View.
Motorcyclist, 28, killed in Fife crash
Scott Menzies.
Fife man caught with sick child abuse pics and videos placed on Register
Plans for new Fife waterpark
Plans announced for new Fife waterpark with canoeing and paddle boarding
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 05102022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 03/10/2022
LISTEN: The fight for a railway station in St Andrews
Leven rail
Mixed reaction to Leven rail station plans at Fife drop-in sessions
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is also being extended.
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is Brexit to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
Niamh Mitchell with her European Championships gold medal. Image: Boxing Scotland
Fife teen Niamh Mitchell 'over the moon' after becoming first Scots female to win…
To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; North Glen Medical Practice. Glenrothes. Supplied by Google Date; 22/07/2018
Fife GPs forced to run emergencies-only service due to staff shortages

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell at Balbirnie House Hotel.
Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time
3
Plans for new Fife waterpark
Plans announced for new Fife waterpark with canoeing and paddle boarding
4
The venture may be set up on the site of the former Honeypot newsagent and convenience store in Bank Street, Aberfeldy. Image: Google.
Aberfeldy teacher eyes new café and training centre to replace town shop
5
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan. Images: SNS.
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan are an old school midfield duo for St Johnstone…
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
William Petrie Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial Dundee domestic abuser laid CCTV blackmail trap for ex-partner
8
Fly-tipping at Baldovie recycling centre.
Five fines handed out for fly-tipping outside recycling centres during Dundee bin strikes
9
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
10
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow

More from The Courier

There are a number of spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween. Image: Shutterstock.
5 spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween
composite image shows the Stone of Destiny, an artist impression of the redeveloped Perth Concert Hall and Ian Hamilton.
COURIER OPINION: Ian Hamilton's legacy will live on in Perth when the Stone of…
Christopher Gourdie.
Fife drink-driver jailed after 'horrific' ninth road offence
The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus man told police 'I want to be sprayed' in bizarre pepper spray stand-off
The infamous Stone Road in Turkey takes you through tunnels and along cliffs above the Euphrates. Image: Mazda.
Amazing Mazda Turkey Epic Drive tackling two of the world's most dangerous roads
A917 near to Elie, Fife. Image: Google Street View.
Motorcyclist, 28, killed in Fife crash

Editor's Picks