Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death

By Alasdair Clark
October 18 2022, 12.39pm Updated: October 18 2022, 3.42pm
Fife baby Olivia Petrie
Olivia Petrie. Image: Amy and Andrew Petrie.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

To go with story by Matteo Bell. Residents at two Fife care homes have showcase their new skills at their graduation ceremonies. Picture shows; Joseph Russell. Fife. Supplied by Four Seasons Health Care Group Date; 17/10/2022
Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at 'graduation' ceremony
The dilapidated Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath. Image: DC Thomson.
Fire-ravaged Cowdenbeath hotel to be transformed into shops and flats
Connor Webster.
Paedophile who sent naked pic to ‘13-year-old girl' snared by hunters in Fife
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: How Dundee feels about city's statue of George Kinloch
All smiles for the man of the hour as Liverpool's heroes pose with George McGeachie and his daughter. Image: DC Thomson.
Liverpool greats showed no mercy in Dundee in 1987 - before rematch sparked infamous…
The North Queensferry hotel appeal has been lodged
Developers appeal refusal of plans to transform Fife hotel into luxury flats with Forth…
The iconic Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.
The Old Course Hotel marks card with 200% rise in sales
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters have been called to a farm in Freuchie following a hay bale fire Picture shows; Hay bale fire at a farm in Freuchie. Freuchie, Fife. Supplied by Fife Jammers Date; 18/10/2022
VIDEO: Firefighters remain at Fife farm as hundreds of hay bales catch fire
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
4
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

Photo shows a sign for Broughty Ferry railway station, with the name written in English and Gaelic.
STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation
Henry's Coffee House in City Square
Henry’s Coffee House Dundee drive-thru plans recommended for refusal
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.
James McPake says it's Dunfermline's job to get 'vintage' Craig Wighton back to Premiership…
The migrating autumn visitors fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose Pinkies peak at nearly 40,000: But how do you count such a huge…
Seagreen wind farm jackets at the Port of Nigg. Seagreen is one of SSE Renewables' projects that help Scotland's economy
Top 4 results of SSE Renewables’ projects & activities in Scotland
King Street in Stanley, Perthshire
Five cars targeted by overnight thieves in Stanley
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scottish football
itison+ bespoke gift service
itison launches bespoke gifting service to share local experiences
Dundee sporting promoter George Grant, centre, with sons George, left, and Jack, on the way to the high court to hear the case against an extortionist who threatened violence against Jack.
Jack Grant obituary: Dundee bookie and sporting promoter

Editor's Picks

Most Commented