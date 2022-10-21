Seven weeks of roadworks near Kincardine Bridge to start next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overnight lanes closures will come into force on the A985 near Kincardine Bridge next week as major roadworks get under way.

Starting on Monday, over 4,000 metres of carriageway filter drains will be replaced on the road between Kincardine and Devilla Forest.

The work will take place on Monday and Friday nights between 7.30pm and 6am, with overnight road closures and temporary traffic lights in force.

Traffic management measures, which Bear Scotland say are essential for worker safety, will be removed throughout the day.

Subjected to weather conditions, it is expected the roadworks will end by December 12.

Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These works on the A985 will improve the existing road drainage system, through pipe repairs and renewing of filter drains, improving the overall highway drainage and creating safer journeys for motorists.

“Lanes closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place so that these improvements can be delivered safely, however the works have been programmed to take place during night-time hours in order to minimise any disruption.

“We’ll do all we can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.”