Fife band Shambolics’ second single release on new label will get live crowds ‘bouncing’

Fife-formed Glasgow-based Shambolics have released the second single from their upcoming EP – and it’s sure to get the crowds “bouncing” at live gigs, according to the band.

The single What’s Going On In Your Head? from the band’s upcoming EP You Serious Boi?! has been released as of December 9.

And according to co-lead vocalist and guitarist Darren Forbes, its “jumpy chorus” has already gone down well with fans.

“We played our first gig since August in Aberdeen last Friday (December 2) and we debuted it,” Darren told The Courier.

“People were kind of bouncing about to it who’d never heard it before.

“I’m pretty sure this is one that’ll go down well at a gig, but we wanted quite a creepy sort of tune.

“We wanted to kind of experiment having a sort of creepy tune. That’s just one of these pretty much.”

What’s the song about?

Darren explained that What’s Going On In Your Head is about someone trying desperately to get out of a bad situation and bad habits, but can’t avoid falling back in to them again.

They’ve seen this happen to people around them and everyone probably knows someone that it’s happened to.

Our new single Whats Going On In Your Head? Is out on all streaming services now! Let us know what you think! Stream here – https://t.co/navz4BXT5B pic.twitter.com/8pN2yFBPXl — Shambolics (@shambolicsmusic) December 9, 2022

Darren added: “Everything we do revolves around the live performance and how a song we write will go down with the crowd.

“We love experimenting and being creative in the studio, but that’s only half the story for us.

“Our shows are a collective experience, so if a song gets people going mad at a gig then we’ve got a winner.”

Second single from upcoming EP

The first single ‘Like A Breeze’ from Shambolics’ upcoming EP, due for release in April 2023, was released on November 11.

It follows the band’s recent signing to Manchester-based Scruff of the Neck Records, as reported by The Courier.

It comes as the band look forward to a warm up gig with Dundee-band The View in Perth on Monday December 12, a sold out gig supporting The View at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Friday December 16 and a charity gig at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline to raise money for Kirkcaldy Foodbank on December 23.

Shambolics are Lewis McDonald and Darren Forbes (vox/guitar), Ben Sharp (bass), Jake Bain (drums/backing vox), and Scotty Paws (keyboard/backing vox).

The Kirkcaldy-formed outfit have begun to make a name for themselves amongst key tastemakers with extensive radio support including from BBC Radio 6, BBC Radio Scotland, Radio X, Talk Sport, and more including in 2017 when they won the 2017 SAMA Award for ‘Best Rock/Alternative Act’.

They’ve developed a reputation for their live shows amongst their loyal and growing fan base.

In addition to playing numerous festivals across the UK, including TRNSMT, Stockton Calling, and Sound City, Shambolics have supported cult bands, including Richard Ashcroft (The Verve), The View and Embrace at sold-out venues across the country.