Missing Edinburgh man with links to Kirkcaldy traced safe and well

A missing Edinburgh man with links to Kirkcaldy has been traced safe and well after a police appeal, the force says.

Jordan Lacey was reported missing after last being seen in the Gilmerton area of the capital at 3pm on Thursday.

Officers searching for his whereabouts had issued a public appeal in a bid to trace the man.

But an update from Police Scotland confirmed the 30-year-old had now been traced safe and well.

A spokesperson said: “Jordan Lacey, who had been reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”