A92 reopens between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy after crash

The A92 dual carriageway between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes has reopened after being forced to close due to a two-vehicle crash.

The collision on Monday morning affected the stretch of road between the Redhouse and Bankhead roundabouts in Fife.

It was closed for just under an hour as emergency crews responded to the incident shortly before 10am, with traffic heavy on approach as a result.

CLEAR✅ ⌚10:40#A92 Redhouse Roundabout All lanes now running Northbound between Redhouse and Bankhead Roundabout following the earlier collision @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 19, 2022

In an update, the traffic agency said the road had reopened at 10.40am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9.40am on Monday officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash near the Redhouse Roundabout, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and arrangements have been made for the vehicles to be recovered.”