Glenrothes Asda puts ‘curfew’ on toilets after weeks of vandalism

Fife supermarket bosses have been forced to lock toilets at 5pm after weeks of vandalism.

Asda in Glenrothes has introduced a temporary curfew in a bid to stop damage to the café bathrooms.

The toilets will now close at 5pm, after repeated vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

A spokesman for Asda confirmed the Fullerton Road store is currently working with the police and other authorities to find a solution.

It is not yet known how long the curfew will be in force.

He said: “Due to anti-social behaviour, the café toilets at our Glenrothes store will temporarily close at 5pm.

“Customers wishing to use the facilities after this time can do so by contacting customer services.

“We do not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our stores and are working closely with the local authorities.”

Fear over anti-social behaviour in Glenrothes

The move, combined with other incidents of anti-social behaviour in Glenrothes, has sparked a call for more to be done to reduce disorder in the town.

Councillor Derek Noble, who represents Glenrothes Central and Thornton, says more collaboration between local authorities is needed to tackle the issues.

The Scottish Labour councillor said: “The anti-social behaviour recently is something we can’t simply shrug our shoulders at.

“We need to work with our police, youth teams, and safer communities team to resolve this and make sure that Glenrothes is a safe environment for all who use it.

“I have contacted the local police inspector to work with our council officers on this matter.”

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment.