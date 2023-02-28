Glenrothes Asda puts ‘curfew’ on toilets after weeks of vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glenrothes Asda puts ‘curfew’ on toilets after weeks of vandalism

By Poppy Watson
February 28 2023, 11.34am Updated: February 28 2023, 12.15pm
Asda in Glenrothes.
Asda in Glenrothes.

Fife supermarket bosses have been forced to lock toilets at 5pm after weeks of vandalism.

Asda in Glenrothes has introduced a temporary curfew in a bid to stop damage to the café bathrooms.

The toilets will now close at 5pm, after repeated vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

A spokesman for Asda confirmed the Fullerton Road store is currently working with the police and other authorities to find a solution.

Asda in Glenrothes
Asda Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown. DC Thomson

It is not yet known how long the curfew will be in force.

He said: “Due to anti-social behaviour, the café toilets at our Glenrothes store will temporarily close at 5pm.

“Customers wishing to use the facilities after this time can do so by contacting customer services.

“We do not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our stores and are working closely with the local authorities.”

Fear over anti-social behaviour in Glenrothes

The move, combined with other incidents of anti-social behaviour in Glenrothes, has sparked a call for more to be done to reduce disorder in the town.

Councillor Derek Noble, who represents Glenrothes Central and Thornton, says more collaboration between local authorities is needed to tackle the issues.

Councillor Derek Noble
Councillor Derek Noble. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Scottish Labour councillor said: “The anti-social behaviour recently is something we can’t simply shrug our shoulders at.

“We need to work with our police, youth teams, and safer communities team to resolve this and make sure that Glenrothes is a safe environment for all who use it.

“I have contacted the local police inspector to work with our council officers on this matter.”

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment.

