Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two females have been charged in connection with an attack outside Kirkcaldy High School last Friday.

A 49-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were charged on Wednesday following a disturbance at a side entrance to the school off Dunnikier Way.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Following enquiries, a 49 year-old woman and a 14-year old female have been charged in connection with an assault following an incident in Dunnikier Way area in Kirkcaldy on Friday, 3 March.

“The 49-year-old woman has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and the 14-year-old has been referred to the Children’s Reporter.”

Speaking to The Courier on Tuesday, Deborah Davidson, education manager for Fife Council, said: “I can confirm there was an incident at Kirkcaldy High School on Friday.

“This is now a police matter and therefore it’d be inappropriate for us to comment further.”