Robert Rowan: Fife family of former Celtic and Brentford scout continue heart screening campaign with fundraising bid

The family of Kirkcaldy football scout Robert Rowan have launched a fresh fundraising drive in a bid to save young lives.

The former Celtic, Scotland and Brentford scout was only 28 when he died of a heart condition on November 28 2018.

He had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy at the age of 15.

Since his death, his family’s goal has been to raise thousands of pounds for better heart screening among young people.

They raised almost £10,000 in just two years through a fundraising fitness drive.

And this ensured hundreds of youngsters in Kirkcaldy, Dundee and Perth were among those screened in 2022.

Robert’s wife Suzanne is now calling on people to sign up to the 2023 A-K-A-Day in May challenge to raise even more cash in memory of Robert.

A kilometre a day in memory of Robert Rowan

The May fundraiser aims to inspire people of all ages and abilities to get out and move for at least one kilometre every day of the month.

Participants can cover the distance any way they choose in return for a £15 donation to CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

The charity raises awareness of sudden adult death syndrome and helps pay for ECG screenings.

Each screening session costs £5,000.

Suzanne said: “The aim of this event is to raise awareness of the prevalence of cardiac deaths in young people.

Our dearest wish is to spare other families and friends going through what we have in losing Robert.”

Raising awareness of cardiac deaths

Robert Rowan had been football daft since his days at St Marie’s Primary and St Andrews High schools in Kirkcaldy.

And his career in the sport began when he sent an unsolicited scouting report to several teams across the UK.

Celtic were one of the teams who replied and they invited him to Glasgow for a meeting.

He knew about his heart condition and was screened regularly.

However, it was a shock when he died in his sleep of Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome shortly after he and Suzanne celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Suzanne added: “Whilst this kind of tragedy is rare, it is estimated that around 12 people under the age of 35 die each week in the UK from undiagnosed heart conditions.

Sign up for the challenge

People can sign up online to take part in the A-K-A-DAY challenge and must record their efforts.

Everyone who completes it will receive a medal in the post.

Suzanne said: “Robert was a kind, generous, loving husband, son, brother and friend.

“But above all he was an amazing individual.

“He was ambitious and worked hard to build his career within the football world.”