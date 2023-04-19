Robert Rowan: Fife family of former Celtic and Brentford scout continue heart screening campaign with fundraising bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert Rowan: Fife family of former Celtic and Brentford scout continue heart screening campaign with fundraising bid

Robert was only 28 when he died of a heart condition on November 28 2018.

By Claire Warrender
Robert Rowan May fundraiser
Robert Rowan.

The family of Kirkcaldy football scout Robert Rowan have launched a fresh fundraising drive in a bid to save young lives.

He had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy at the age of 15.

He had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy at the age of 15.

The fundraiser is in memory of Robert Rowan
The May fundraiser is in memory of Robert Rowan.

Since his death, his family’s goal has been to raise thousands of pounds for better heart screening among young people.

They raised almost £10,000 in just two years through a fundraising fitness drive.

And this ensured hundreds of youngsters in Kirkcaldy, Dundee and Perth were among those screened in 2022.

Robert’s wife Suzanne is now calling on people to sign up to the 2023 A-K-A-Day in May challenge to raise even more cash in memory of Robert.

A kilometre a day in memory of Robert Rowan

The May fundraiser aims to inspire people of all ages and abilities to get out and move for at least one kilometre every day of the month.

Participants can cover the distance any way they choose in return for a £15 donation to CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

The charity raises awareness of sudden adult death syndrome and helps pay for ECG screenings.

Each screening session costs £5,000.

Suzanne said: “The aim of this event is to raise awareness of the prevalence of cardiac deaths in young people.

Our dearest wish is to spare other families and friends going through what we have in losing Robert.”

Raising awareness of cardiac deaths

Robert Rowan had been football daft since his days at St Marie’s Primary and St Andrews High schools in Kirkcaldy.

And his career in the sport began when he sent an unsolicited scouting report to several teams across the UK.

Celtic were one of the teams who replied and they invited him to Glasgow for a meeting.

He knew about his heart condition and was screened regularly.

However, it was a shock when he died in his sleep of Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome shortly after he and Suzanne celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Robert and Suzanne on their wedding day

Suzanne added: “Whilst this kind of tragedy is rare, it is estimated that around 12 people under the age of 35 die each week in the UK from undiagnosed heart conditions.

Sign up for the challenge

People can sign up online to take part in the A-K-A-DAY challenge and must record their efforts.

Everyone who completes it will receive a medal in the post.

Suzanne said: “Robert was a kind, generous, loving husband, son, brother and friend.

“But above all he was an amazing individual.

“He was ambitious and worked hard to build his career within the football world.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title]]