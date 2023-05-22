Health chiefs confirm no water contamination at Dalguise centre after sickness outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation into a sickness outbreak at a Perthshire adventure centre has found no contamination in the site’s water supply.

Dalguise Activity Centre, near Dunkeld, closed last week after pupils and staff from schools across Perth, Fife and Aberdeenshire fell ill after visiting the facility.

A number of bookings for up and coming visits were also cancelled as a precaution.

Concerns had been raised by some parents over whether the water supply could be contaminated, as they say their children became ill after drinking it.

However NHS Tayside has confirmed there is “no concern” about water at the site.

PGL Dalguise to reopen this week

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said on Monday: “NHS Tayside Health Protection Team and environmental health officers from Perth and Kinross Council are investigating a number of cases of suspected viral gastroenteritis at an activity centre in Perthshire.

“NHS Tayside and Perth & Kinross Council have worked closely with staff at the facility.

“Appropriate advice has been provided to the people affected and no-one is seriously ill.

“The centre has voluntarily closed for seven days as a precautionary measure and is due to reopen later this week.

“There are no concerns around contamination to the water supply on site.”

“Bottled water has been provided as a precaution to avoid any potential spread of infection through contact with communal taps.

“Outdoor water activities were suspended by the operators as a precaution and these will now be reinstated.

“Gastroenteritis is a very common condition that causes diarrhoea and vomiting.

“It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral tummy bug.”

Outbreak suspected to be ‘common tummy bug’

PGL Travel said it looks forward to welcoming guests back.

A spokesperson said: “PGL takes the safety, health and wellbeing of our guests and team extremely seriously.

“Since a small number of guests and staff fell ill at our Dalguise site we have taken extensive action to support those who were on site and minimise risk.

“NHS Tayside Health Protection Team and Perth & Kinross Council have confirmed there are no concerns over water contamination and the illness is suspected to be gastroentiritis, a common tummy bug.

“We will continue to work closely with the NHS and local council to minimise risk on site and safely reopen the centre imminently.

“We would like to thank them and our colleagues for their support and hard work and look forward to welcoming our guests back on site.”

Health advice offered

It also issued advice for anyone with symptoms of gastroenteritis who should:

Stay off work or school until at least 48 hours after the gastroenteritis symptoms have stopped.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water particularly after using the toilet and before preparing or handling food.

Disinfect any surfaces or objects that could be contaminated – it’s best to use a bleach-based household cleaner.