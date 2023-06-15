The White Company eyes St Andrews store

The White Company is eyeing a move into a vacant St Andrews unit.

The luxury homewares and clothing retailer has lodged an application to refit the former Paperchase unit on Market Street.

Paperchase went into administration earlier this year, resulting in the closure of all their 106 stores across the UK.

If The White Company’s plans are successful, the St Andrews shop will be the retailer’s first in Fife.

£180,000 of work needed for White Company

Under the building warrant application submitted to Fife Council, The White Company wants to carry out £180,000 worth of alterations to the vacant shop.

This includes stripping out the existing interior.

The alterations would be carried out by Reading-based company Quadrant Design, who have worked with major retailers such as H&M and Adidas.

The vacant St Andrews unit is currently listed as “under offer” on estate agency Savills’ website.

The White Company currently has four shops in Scotland, including in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

However, there are none in the Tayside and Fife regions.

The retailer is know for luxury homewares and fashions and has attracted high profile customers including Kate Middleton.

How much does The White Company charge?

Products such as duvet covers can cost up to £180,with some rugs also selling for over £500.

See below for a list of just some of the products The White Company sells:

Elston Rug – £525

Cranleigh 1000 Thread Count Duvet Cover – from £180

Seville Tablecloth – from £80

White Lavender Large Candle – £65

Pure Cotton Towel Bale – £68

Baby denim dungarees & top set – £38

A spokesperson for The White Company said: “We are excited to be exploring opportunities in St Andrews.

“The White Company are continually looking for sites which offer the right size or are in the right location to bring our offer to a wider audience and St Andrews is a very attractive proposition.”