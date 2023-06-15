The White Company eyes St Andrews store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

The White Company eyes St Andrews store

The luxury homewares and clothing retailer has lodged an application with Fife Council.

By Laura Devlin
The White Company could soon be opening in St Andrews. Image: Shutterstock
The White Company could soon be opening in St Andrews. Image: Shutterstock

The White Company is eyeing a move into a vacant St Andrews unit.

The luxury homewares and clothing retailer has lodged an application to refit the former Paperchase unit on Market Street.

Paperchase went into administration earlier this year, resulting in the closure of all their 106 stores across the UK.

If The White Company’s plans are successful, the St Andrews shop will be the retailer’s first in Fife.

£180,000 of work needed for White Company

Under the building warrant application submitted to Fife Council, The White Company wants to carry out £180,000 worth of alterations to the vacant shop.

This includes stripping out the existing interior.

The alterations would be carried out by Reading-based company Quadrant Design, who have worked with major retailers such as H&M and Adidas.

The vacant St Andrews unit is currently listed as “under offer” on estate agency Savills’ website.

The former Paperchase in Market Street, St Andrews. Image: Google Maps

The White Company currently has four shops in Scotland, including in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

However, there are none in the Tayside and Fife regions.

The retailer is know for luxury homewares and fashions and has attracted high profile customers including Kate Middleton.

How much does The White Company charge?

Products such as duvet covers can cost up to £180,with some rugs also selling for over £500.

See below for a list of just some of the products The White Company sells:

  • Elston Rug – £525
  • Cranleigh 1000 Thread Count Duvet Cover – from £180
  • Seville Tablecloth – from £80
  • White Lavender Large Candle – £65
  • Pure Cotton Towel Bale – £68
  • Baby denim dungarees & top set – £38

A spokesperson for The White Company said: “We are excited to be exploring opportunities in St Andrews.

“The White Company are continually looking for sites which offer the right size or are in the right location to bring our offer to a wider audience and St Andrews is a very attractive proposition.”

