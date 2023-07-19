Fife A92 in Fife closed in both directions due to multi-vehicle accident The incident occurred at around 3pm in the Freuchie area. By Stephen Eighteen July 19 2023, 3.14pm Share A92 in Fife closed in both directions due to multi-vehicle accident Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4570660/a92-fife-accident/ Copy Link The A92 in Fife is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle accident. The incident occurred at around 2.45pm in the Freuchie area. The carriageway north of the village is closed. NEW ❗⌚ 15:00#A92 Freuchie The carriageway north of Freuchie is ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions due to a multi-vehicle accident Traffic is slow on approach#TakeCare @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/bnAqYrBQj2 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 19, 2023 Traffic Scotland has warned that vehicles are moving slowly on approach. More follows.