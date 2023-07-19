A92 in Fife closed in both directions due to multi-vehicle accident

The A92 in Fife is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle accident.

The incident occurred at around 2.45pm in the Freuchie area.

The carriageway north of the village is closed.

NEW ❗⌚ 15:00#A92 Freuchie The carriageway north of Freuchie is ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions due to a multi-vehicle accident Traffic is slow on approach#TakeCare @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/bnAqYrBQj2 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 19, 2023

Traffic Scotland has warned that vehicles are moving slowly on approach.

