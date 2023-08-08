Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into Kirkcaldy garden

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into the front garden of a Kirkcaldy home.

Emergency crews were called to the one-vehicle collision on Benarty Street in the Fife town shortly before 8am on Tuesday.

A picture of the scene posted on social media appears to show a car that has ploughed into the hedge in front of a property.

One woman was taken to hospital for treatment, but the extent of her injuries is not yet known.

Car recovered after Benarty Street crash

Police say recovery of the vehicle has been arranged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving one car on Benarty Street, Kirkcaldy, around 7.40am on Tuesday.

“One woman was taken to hospital and recovery was arranged.”