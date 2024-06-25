Fife nursery leaves boy, 4, behind on trip as mum slams council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife nursery leaves boy, 4, behind on trip as mum slams council

"Carson was left for 40 minutes without a member of staff from the nursery."

By Ben MacDonald
Clare Hodge's son Carson was left behind during a nursery trip to the Scottish Deer Centre. Image: Clare Hodge/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Clare Hodge's son Carson was left behind during a nursery trip to the Scottish Deer Centre. Image: Clare Hodge/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A mum has slammed Fife Council after her son was left behind during a nursery trip.

Clare Hodge’s four-year-old son Carson was left in tears when his group from Dunmore Nursery in Lochgelly left the Scottish Deer Centre without him on Friday.

The traumatised youngster was found by a visitor to the centre and looked after by staff for about 40 minutes until workers at the nursery returned.

Fife Council, which runs the nursery, has now apologised “wholeheartedly” and has launched an investigation.

Clare said: “All the children were asked to go to the toilet before getting on the bus to come home.

“Carson was the last one to use the toilet and when he came out he couldn’t find anyone and thought they were hiding from him.

Fife boy ‘stood crying’ after behind left behind on deer centre nursery trip

“The reason he couldn’t find them was because they had left him.

“Carson said he stood crying when a man then found him and asked if he was OK, and then took him to the deer centre office.

“The deer centre then contacted the nursery to let them know that they had left without him.

“Carson was left for 40 minutes without a member of staff from the nursery.”

Clare said the group was small, so it should have been straightforward for nursery staff to keep tabs on all the children.

She continued: “Even more astounding was when I was told that there was a robust risk assessment in place where a minimum of two headcounts should have been done prior to leaving the trip.

Carson was with staff at the Scottish Deer Centre for about 40 minutes. Mage: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This didn’t happen. Instead, they asked the wee ones on the bus if everyone was here and they shouted yes so they left. They didn’t bother to count them.

“Fife Council already made this mistake in 2015 with a boy from a nursery in Dunfermline.

“Clearly, mistakes are not being learned.”

Clare claims she was “asked on several occasions” not to share the story on social media but had grown angrier about the incident.

Hundreds of people have hit out at the “shocking” incident in response to Clare’s post.

Fife Council in ‘wholehearted’ apology after boy left behind by nursery group

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council’s head of service, said: “First of all I’d like to apologise wholeheartedly to the child and their family for what happened on Friday.

“We are treating this incident extremely seriously and an investigation is underway into how this happened.

“As soon as the child was noted as missing immediate action was taken.

“The school was in contact with the child’s parents and the Care Inspectorate was notified immediately.

“We do have robust guidance and procedures in place for schools and nurseries regarding school trips.

“As part of this investigation, we will review these policies and procedures to see where any improvements can be made.

“As there are individuals involved who will be easily identifiable in the local community, even if not directly named, until the full details are clear and official proceedings are finalised – which would include any action taken by Care Inspectorate – we are not in a position to comment further on any specific action that will be taken.”

The Care Inspectorate has been contacted for comment.

