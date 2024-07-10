Five arrested after drugs and £20k seized in Kirkcaldy raids

Five people have been arrested after a series of drug raids were carried out in Kirkcaldy.

Officers from Kirkcaldy Community Investigations Unit led a day of action on Tuesday after reports of violence, disorder, anti-social behaviour and drug-related criminality in the Fife town.

Raids were carried out at properties on Commercial Street and Melrose Crescent, where Class A and B drugs were seized along with £20,000 in cash.

Two men, aged 28 and 64, and three women, aged 20, 29 and 58, were charged in connection with drugs offences.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Constable Louis Evans said: “Police Scotland is committed to removing illegal substances from our communities and will take all measures to disrupt those involved.

“This arrest underlines our commitment to the serious organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime Strategy.

“Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can contact us via 101, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”