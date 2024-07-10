Dundee puppy undergoes emergency surgery after ‘hit-and-run’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee puppy undergoes emergency surgery after ‘hit-and-run’

10-month-old Staffy Bear could lose a leg after the collision on Riverside Drive.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Rex and Nola with Bear. Image: Gemma Day
Rex and Nola with Bear. Image: Gemma Day

A Dundee puppy has undergone emergency surgery after being injured in a “hit-and-run”.

Bear, a 10-month-old blue Staffy, was hit by a car on Riverside Drive on Saturday.

The car involved left the scene.

Bear’s owners are now appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward, with fears Bear may lose a leg.

Owner Gemma Day says her partner Chris Paton was walking Bear beside the university football pitches at around 9.45am on Saturday when the puppy darted into the road.

Rex visiting Bear at the vets. Image: Gemma Day
Rex visiting Bear at the vets. Image: Gemma Day
Bear is recovering. Image: Gemma Day

She said: “There was nothing Chris could do to stop him and it wasn’t the driver’s fault that he hit him.

“However, straight after Bear was hit, the driver just took off leaving Chris with Bear, obviously badly injured.”

She said Chris scooped Bear up just as a passing female motorist came to help.

Gemma said: “She was an angel. She got Chris and Bear into her car and drove them straight to Wallace Vets in Broughty Ferry.

Passing driver ‘probably saved Bear’s life’

“Chris never got a chance to find out who she was but we are so grateful to her and really want to trace her as well – the fact she stopped and got Bear to the vet so quickly probably saved his life.”

Gemma says Bear underwent emergency surgery for internal bleeding, punctured lungs and injuries to his bladder and spleen.

He also sustained two severe fractures to his leg.

Gemma said: “We were so worried about him – it was touch and go for a bit but the vets did an amazing job and they think he is going to be OK now and will pull through.

“However, his leg is badly injured and there is a fear he may still lose it.

Gemma with Bear. Image: Gemma Day
Gemma with Bear. Image: Gemma Day

“As long as he survives we would cope with that – the vet has told us lots of dogs cope very well with three legs.

“We just want him home as soon as he is well enough.

“Our children, Nola, who is four, and Rex, who is seven, are missing him so much and have been so worried about him.

“We have been to visit him lots and he seems to be getting better.”

Plea for witnesses to come forward as Dundee dog injured in hit-and-run

It is believed a black Seat Ibiza or Leon was involved in the crash and that the car’s front bumper may have been damaged.

The matter was reported to police but officers said without a registration number for the car, they were limited in what they could do.

Gemma added: “If anyone saw the incident or has any dashcam footage we would love if they could get in touch with Missing Pets Dundee and Angus.”

Conversation