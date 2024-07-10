Dundee puppy undergoes emergency surgery after ‘hit-and-run’

A Dundee puppy has undergone emergency surgery after being injured in a “hit-and-run”.

Bear, a 10-month-old blue Staffy, was hit by a car on Riverside Drive on Saturday.

The car involved left the scene.

Bear’s owners are now appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward, with fears Bear may lose a leg.

Owner Gemma Day says her partner Chris Paton was walking Bear beside the university football pitches at around 9.45am on Saturday when the puppy darted into the road.

She said: “There was nothing Chris could do to stop him and it wasn’t the driver’s fault that he hit him.

“However, straight after Bear was hit, the driver just took off leaving Chris with Bear, obviously badly injured.”

She said Chris scooped Bear up just as a passing female motorist came to help.

Gemma said: “She was an angel. She got Chris and Bear into her car and drove them straight to Wallace Vets in Broughty Ferry.

Passing driver ‘probably saved Bear’s life’

“Chris never got a chance to find out who she was but we are so grateful to her and really want to trace her as well – the fact she stopped and got Bear to the vet so quickly probably saved his life.”

Gemma says Bear underwent emergency surgery for internal bleeding, punctured lungs and injuries to his bladder and spleen.

He also sustained two severe fractures to his leg.

Gemma said: “We were so worried about him – it was touch and go for a bit but the vets did an amazing job and they think he is going to be OK now and will pull through.

“However, his leg is badly injured and there is a fear he may still lose it.

“As long as he survives we would cope with that – the vet has told us lots of dogs cope very well with three legs.

“We just want him home as soon as he is well enough.

“Our children, Nola, who is four, and Rex, who is seven, are missing him so much and have been so worried about him.

“We have been to visit him lots and he seems to be getting better.”

Plea for witnesses to come forward as Dundee dog injured in hit-and-run

It is believed a black Seat Ibiza or Leon was involved in the crash and that the car’s front bumper may have been damaged.

The matter was reported to police but officers said without a registration number for the car, they were limited in what they could do.

Gemma added: “If anyone saw the incident or has any dashcam footage we would love if they could get in touch with Missing Pets Dundee and Angus.”