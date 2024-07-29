Police close St Andrews beach after ‘Stokes mortar’ bomb found

Police have closed a section of a St Andrews beach after a “Stokes mortar” bomb was found.

Officers were called to East Sands in the Fife town around 7pm on Monday.

A section of the beach was cordoned off by police, with no access being permitted to the car park.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team subsequently arrived around a hour later and the cordon was extended.

It’s understood a specialist team from Edinburgh was also called to help remove the mortar – believed to be from World War II.

The mortar is not thought to be explosive.

One eyewitness told The Courier that parts of the beach are accessible but officers are turning people away if they get too close to the police cordon.

They said: “Access to the beach car park is shut off.

“It looks a fairly large area they have shut off. The play park bit and the car park is cordoned off.

“They are saying its a Stokes 3-inch trench mortar that’s been found on the beach, not far from the lifeguard hut.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.