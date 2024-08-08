Former Fife pupil reveals he was raped by priest at local residential school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Former Fife pupil reveals he was raped by priest at local residential school

Charlie, who attended St John Bosco's in Aberdour, told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry about his ordeal.

By Claire Warrender
Hillside School in Aberdour, which used to be run by the Salesian Fathers. Image: DC Thomson
Hillside School in Aberdour, which used to be run by the Salesian Fathers. Image: DC Thomson

A former pupil at a Fife residential school has told how he was raped by a priest when he was a teenager.

Charlie, was placed in St John Bosco’s School in Aberdour in the 1970s for “care and protection” after his mother said she no longer wanted him.

But he told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry he was instead subjected to sexual abuse and violence.

St John Bosco’s was an approved residential school for junior Roman Catholic boys.

Run by Salesian Fathers of St John Bosco in Aberdour, it closed in 1982.

The site is now occupied by Hillside School, which has no connection to the allegations.

Told not to tell anyone

Charlie, a pseudonym, said he initially liked his time there.

However, he later described a “brutal regime” where priests regularly belted, punched and slapped the boys.

Charlie broke down as he described being raped after he was made an altar boy.

“He was going to show me what to do, how to swing the incense and things like that,” he said.

The priest told the teenager to take off his clothes and put on a robe.

And Charlie added: “He put me over the table and held my head down and he raped me.

“I was screaming and he started holding my mouth.

“He turned into a right evil man but when it was finished he was all right again.

“He said it was our secret and not to tell anyone.”

Beatings with belts and canes

After that, Charlie often tried to run away from St John Bosco’s but was always returned by police.

And he was usually punished for his attempts.

“They would give you a back-hander across the face. There would be a flash and you’d see stars,” he said.

A former Aberdour school pupil gave evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry
Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, heard evidence about the former Aberdour school. Image: Nick Mailer

Another former pupil, known as Dean, told the inquiry he was beaten up by priests who told him he was evil.

“You were told you were no good and would never be good,” he said.

“If you’re getting told constantly at a young age you’re evil, you start to believe it.”

Dean told of constant beatings with a belt, a wooden ruler and a cane.

And when he ran away, he told police he would rather kill himself than go back.

‘Who knows what I could have become’

Both men remained in the care system for several years, moving to different residential schools before ending up in prison.

And both became addicted to drugs or alcohol and still suffer nightmares.

Dean said his abuse at the Aberdour school meant he had no idea how to be a father when his son was born.

“I thought anybody giving me a cuddle was abusing me,” he said.

“He suffered because of that and it kills me when I think about it.

“These evil people knew what they were doing.

“It changed me as a person. Who knows what I could have become if I hadn’t been put into these places.”

Aberdour school staff member ‘deeply sorry’ for any abuse

Former school staff member Joseph said boys were given the belt if they absconded “to discourage others”.

“There was the occasional slap to a boy and the occasional slap on the bottom with a slipper,” he said.

Asked if he was aware of any kind of abuse at the Aberdour school, Joseph replied: “Physical I’ve mentioned, emotional…I don’t know what you’re referring to.

“And sexual, none at all.”

He added: “What I would say is, especially sexual, abusers are masters of hiding.

“That’s why I can’t say categorically.

“If there has been any affect on anybody that’s continuing to this day, we’re deeply sorry. We didn’t know about it.”

More from Fife

Keith Cameron graduation photo
Fife paramedic lecturer arrested at graduation dinner over child sexual abuse material
Demolition of Rothesay House has begun.
VIDEO: Concrete slabs tumble as Rothesay House demolition in Glenrothes begins
Hillside School in Aberdour, which used to be run by the Salesian Fathers. Image: DC Thomson
Most Fife bin collections to be scrapped for eight days during strikes
Glenrothes bus station
Teen 'smashed' rival with head stamps at Glenrothes bus station
Cornton Vale sign
Fife woman sexually assaulted police and prison officer, flashed neighbour and made filthy comments
David Gordon
'Digital forensics' paedophile caught on dark web in Fife
Madras College pupils celebrate their exam results.
Madras College pupils reveal ambitions for the future after exam results success
Education secretary Jenny Gilruth speaks to Madras College pupils about their exam results
Fife SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth apologises for email exam results glitch
5
Hillside School in Aberdour, which used to be run by the Salesian Fathers. Image: DC Thomson
Glenrothes carer left epileptic person overnight without medication after clocking off work early
Big Country band members lined up against a wall
Big Country to return to Dunfermline for hometown gig

Conversation