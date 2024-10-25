Council considering all possibilities in bid to improve ‘scary’ St Andrews cycle path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Council considering all possibilities in bid to improve ‘scary’ St Andrews cycle path

Cyclists have to dodge wheelie bins and risk being blown into oncoming traffic on the route between St Andrews and Guardbridge.

By Claire Warrender
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge. Image: Supplied by Lydia Cole.

Fife Council is considering all possibilities in the bid to improve a “scary” cycle path dubbed an accident waiting to happen.

Cyclists travelling between St Andrews and Guardbridge have to dodge wheelie bins and overgrown hedges on a narrow section of the route.

Cyclists have to dodge wheelie bins and hedges on part of the St Andrews to Guardbridge route. Image: Lydia Cole.

And they risk being blown into oncoming traffic or down a steep hill and into a field on blustery days.

The path runs alongside the A91, Fife’s second-busiest road used by more than 1,000 vehicles every day.

And it is a key route between St Andrews and the university’s Eden Campus or Leuchars railway station.

A petition calling for an upgrade now has more than 470 signatures.

However, council officers say they are already well aware of the issue and are pulling out all the stops to find a solution.

Talks with landowners are ongoing

Lead officer Allan McLean said two thirds of the path is fine but the remaining third is substandard.

“We are on common ground here and we recognise the difficulties of this site,” he said.

Mr McLean says the two most obvious options are to either move part of the cycle path or realign the A91.

The surface on the popular St Andrews to Guardbridge cycle path is in poor condition.
The surface on St Andrews to Guardbridge cycle path is in poor condition. Image: Supplied by Lydia Cole

“Realignment of the A91 would not be an easy matter,” he added.

“We would need to look at whether that would qualify for active travel funding.

“However, the other option would definitely qualify for funding.

“We’ve been speaking, not just to landowners but to tenants as well.

“Some of these discussions are going well, some not so much.

“We’re looking to see what else can be done in the meantime. We have to consider all possibilities.”

Call to cut traffic speed beside St Andrews cycle path

Mr McLean’s comments followed a presentation to the council’s North East Fife area committee by keen cyclist Lydia Cole, who started the petition.

Dr Cole suggested one potential solution would be to reduce the speed of traffic on the A91 from 50mph to 30mph.

And she said: “I’ve been concerned about the safety of this cycle path since I moved to St Andrews six years ago. It’s scary.

“This is a shared path so we have bicycles coming up against pedestrians and sometimes golf vehicles.

More from Fife

Christopher Tognarelli
Pensioner made 'sexualised gestures' to CCTV 49 times in a month during Fife neighbour…
Image shows the Welcome to New Gilston signpost outside the Fife village. The village has been renamed New Ghoulston for Halloween and the signpost has been changed which Ghoulston written over Gilston and a witch riding on top of the sign. A scary character wearing a skeleton mask and black suit and hat and standing in a scary pose.
Fife village New Gilston gets a ghoulish Halloween makeover
Image shows: Guy and Jamie McKenzie of Blown Away on West Sands beach, St Andrews. Both men, who are twins, have blond curly hair and are wearing blue hoodies and are setting up their kites and foilboards for some wing foiling in the sea.
Fife flyers: wingfoiling brothers Guy and Jamie McKenzie hit the beach in St Andrews
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Fife street to be named in honour of firefighter who died in Jenners blaze
The C17 Globemaster at Leuchars.
Watch as huge RAF cargo plane lands at Leuchars
Asian senior elderly man patient doing physical therapy with caregiver. Attractive specialist carer women help and support older mature male practice walking slowly with walker at nursing home care.; Shutterstock ID 2147078197; purchase_order: ; job:
Outrage as £13m of Fife social care cuts to be decided in private
Leven Promenade.
Man taken to hospital in Dundee after major emergency response on Leven seafront
Fife snake Hiss, who was found in a neighbour's bed. Image: Alan Richardson
9 unusual animal stories from Tayside and Fife including snakes in a bed and…
Lee Murray and the Laurel Bank Hotel will feature on Four in a Bed. Image: Supplied
Fife hotel set to appear on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed
Cupar Recycling Centre.
Six sites for new Cupar recycling centre ruled out during 18-month search

Conversation