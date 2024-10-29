Hunt for Kirkcaldy doctor found guilty of domestic abuse

Police are hunting a suspended Fife doctor found guilty of domestic abuse in 2023.

Dr Ammar Abdulla Alrahow was found guilty of one charge of domestic abuse and two charges of breaching bail conditions on September 19 2023.

However, he failed to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for his sentencing on October 16 2023.

The Scottish Courts confirmed an active arrest warrant remains in place.

It comes as the doctor also faces a probe from the Medical Practitioners Tribunal System (MPTS) following his convictions.

Watchdog probe into convicted Kirkcaldy doctor

The MPTS allegations say: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that on September 19 2023 at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Dr Alrahow was convicted of domestic abuse and two counts of breach of bail conditions.

“It is further alleged that on October 16 2023 Dr Alrahow failed to attend Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for the sentencing hearing in respect of the convictions.”

According to the General Medical Council (GMC), Dr Alrahow received his medicine degree at the University of Mosul College of Medicine in 1987.

He has been licenced in the UK since April 2008 but was suspended in January 2024.

Dr Alrahow also ran a locum business from a Kirkcaldy address between 2012 and 2017.

His current location is unknown and his places of work have not been confirmed.

Should the tribunal uphold the allegations, the tribunal can opt for register removal, suspension or take no action.

The MPTS can also issue warnings to doctors and place conditions on their practice.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.