Hunt for Kirkcaldy doctor found guilty of domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Hunt for Kirkcaldy doctor found guilty of domestic abuse

An arrest warrant has been active since October 2023 after he failed to appear at court.

By Kieran Webster
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirckaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Kris Miller

Police are hunting a suspended Fife doctor found guilty of domestic abuse in 2023.

Dr Ammar Abdulla Alrahow was found guilty of one charge of domestic abuse and two charges of breaching bail conditions on September 19 2023.

However, he failed to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for his sentencing on October 16 2023.

The Scottish Courts confirmed an active arrest warrant remains in place.

It comes as the doctor also faces a probe from the Medical Practitioners Tribunal System (MPTS) following his convictions.

Watchdog probe into convicted Kirkcaldy doctor

The MPTS allegations say: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that on September 19 2023 at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Dr Alrahow was convicted of domestic abuse and two counts of breach of bail conditions.

“It is further alleged that on October 16 2023 Dr Alrahow failed to attend Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for the sentencing hearing in respect of the convictions.”

According to the General Medical Council (GMC), Dr Alrahow received his medicine degree at the University of Mosul College of Medicine in 1987.

He has been licenced in the UK since April 2008 but was suspended in January 2024.

Dr Alrahow also ran a locum business from a Kirkcaldy address between 2012 and 2017.

His current location is unknown and his places of work have not been confirmed.

Should the tribunal uphold the allegations, the tribunal can opt for register removal, suspension or take no action.

The MPTS can also issue warnings to doctors and place conditions on their practice.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More from Fife

Valley Gardens South, Kirkcaldy.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of woman, 46, at Kirkcaldy address
Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg on Saturday Kitchen.
Locals rally in support of St Andrews toastie shack owner after TV outfit row
Fife Council planners want to adopt a style in South Street, St Andrews,similar to this one in Vienna
'Disney St Andrews takeover' fear among objections to £500k South Street plan
4
Four in a bed in Markinch
High scores for Fife hotel on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed
A91 near Auchtermuchty.
Police probe after bus and tractor collide on A91 near Auchtermuchty
Kirckaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Kris Miller
Police close St Andrews takeaway Big Boss as owner charged over licensing breach
Sam Larg and Kate Carter-Larg on Saturday Kitchen.
St Andrews cafe boss tells Saturday Kitchen critics: 'I would wear same clothes again'
14
Younger Gardens St Andrews
Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into house in St Andrews
Left to right: Danni Menzies, Caz Milligan and Kirsten Cameron.
14 of the biggest social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
18
Kirckaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Kris Miller
Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on: Full details of 2024 festive event

Conversation