Man, 66, dies after being found injured at Dunfermline landfill site

A health and safety investigation has been launched.

By James Simpson and Neil Henderson
Police outside Wellwood recycling centre, Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police outside Wellwood recycling centre, Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A man has died after being found injured at a landfill site near Dunfermline.

Emergency services were called to the Lochhead recycling centre at Wellwood, just to the north of the city, on Wednesday afternoon.

A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Workers at the site expressed their “devastation and shock” at the site on Thursday morning.

The council facility is shut while an investigation takes place.

A police presence remains at the landfill site. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man having been injured at a premises north of Wellwood, Dunfermline, around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services attended, however, the 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are continuing and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware and investigating alongside Police Scotland.”

The Courier has contacted Fife Council for comment.

