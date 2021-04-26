Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman was left with a gash on her eyebrow after being attacked in front of children by a drunken thug.

Benjamin Cheyne also bit a police officer and punched another on the face during his violent rampage at his home on Restenneth Drive, Forfar.

The 19-year-old narrowly avoided a prison sentence for the attacks after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova revealed how a group in Cheyne’s home had been getting on fine until he began to consume more alcohol and started challenging people to fight.

‘Verbal jousting’

Cheyne’s solicitor said there had been “verbal jousting” between his client and another man prior to the attacks.

Ms Apostolova said: “The woman got the children in order to leave but the accused punched her repeatedly several times to the face causing a 1cm laceration on the brow.

“Paramedics that were called told her to go to hospital but she refused.

“She managed to get the children out but the accused brandished an empty bottle of vodka while shouting and swearing.”

The unsavoury scenes spilled into the street and the court was shown mobile phone footage of Cheyne with his arms stretched out while shouting.

Police attended and found the woman visibly distressed and “covered in blood”.

Punched and bit police

They traced an agitated and intoxicated Cheyne, who was restrained on the ground after punching PC Alexandra Aitken on the face.

His abusive behaviour continued en route to, and at, police headquarters in Dundee where he repeatedly spat at the charge bar area.

His erratic behaviour saw him crying at certain points while being verbally abusive at others.

Cheyne tried to break free from officers during a search and bit PC Sean Webster on the leg, which left marks and reddening.

He pled guilty to repeatedly punching Marissa McLean, behaving abusively and attacking the two police officers on December 29 2019.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said Cheyne could offer little explanation for his behaviour apart from over-indulging in alcohol.

He said the “catalyst” for the incident was the presence of another man that he had been arguing with.

Mr Rennie said: “He has previous convictions but this is a significant escalation in his behaviour.

“He does strike me as a very young 19 and is fearful of the potential result of this case.”

‘Disgraceful’

Sheriff Richard McFarlane placed Cheyne on supervision for two years and ordered him to perform 200 hours of unpaid work.

Cheyne was also ordered to pay Miss McLean £300 of compensation.

The sheriff said: “This was a disgraceful course of criminal conduct. This happened in front of very young children.

“There is every good reason to impose a custodial sentence.

“I can’t overlook your age and I think, just, there is an alternative to a custodial sentence.”