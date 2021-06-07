New driving bans near three Angus schools come into force

A trial driving ban near three primary schools in Angus has come into force in a bid to make transport safer for children.

Three exclusion zones were approved by councillors in February on an 18-month trial basis and will now come into force.

Only residents and blue badge holders, as well as emergency vehicles, will be able to use streets around Ferryden, Muirfield and Langlands schools.

From 8.30am until 9.15am and from 2.45pm until 3.45pm cars will not be able to use Taranty Road and Taranty Place near Langlands primary.

The ban will extend to 9.30am on Craig Crescent or Timbergreens near Ferryden and Muirfield schools.

Police will have powers to issue fixed penalty fines of £50 to anyone breaching the orders.

Police Scotland Inspector Rik Seivwright said: “This is a perennial issue at a number of schools, not just these three, and the use of these Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTROs) will be examined for their effectiveness.

“While our emphasis will initially be towards informing and educating parents with regard to inconsiderate parking, the TTRO allows fixed penalty fines of £50 to be issued for contravention of the restrictions.

“Please, don’t risk a fine or, more importantly, the safety of schoolchildren, and drive and park considerately and sensibly.”

Improved road safety

Speaking about the trial last month, Angus councillor Derek Wann, said: “These trials are a great opportunity to improve road safety while creating a safer, more relaxed atmosphere for the children and families walking and cycling to school.

“With families making fewer car trips it will help reduce congestion and air pollution whist boosting the health of every child who is taking the additional steps to school, even if it’s just for the last few minutes of their journey.

“We’ve been working with elected members, community councils, Police Scotland, school staff and parent teaching councils to oversee the trial, ensuring adjustments are made to the plans if any potential issues have been raised.

“I look forward to seeing the evaluations following the 18-month trial to see how effective they prove to be but more importantly seeing the difference this makes to the health and safety of our children attending school.”