Comedian Rob Brydon announces show at Dundee’s Caird Hall

Comedian Rob Brydon has announced a show in Dundee next year.
The award-winning Welsh funny man will appear at the Caird Hall in September 2021 with his eight-piece band for his new show, Rob Brydon – A Night Of Songs & Laughter.
It will mark the first time Rob has created a show that incorporates music and comedy.
Rob, whose credits include Gavin and Stacey and The Trip, said: “I’m so excited to get back on stage with this show. Touring with this incredible band of musicians is such a delight.
“I’m looking forward to getting around the country next year and bringing some much needed music and laughter.”
A run of live shows will begin in March 2021 and will travel to over 50 venues across the UK before drawing to a close in Milton Keynes on November 28.
The show will visit the Caird Hall on Tuesday September 14 2021.
Tickets will go on sale from Wednesday December 9 at 10am via www.dundeebox.co.uk
