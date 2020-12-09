Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Police probe after two pedestrians struck in Broughty Ferry collision

by Ross Gardiner
December 9 2020, 7.41pm Updated: December 10 2020, 9.56am
Police have launched an investigation after a driver struck two pedestrians in Broughty Ferry last night, causing one to be taken to hospital.

Onlookers reported that five police vehicles and an ambulance rushed to Barnhill just after 7.30pm and one pedestrian was transported to Ninewells.

Officers are still looking into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the report of a road traffic crash on Nursery Road in Broughty Ferry at around 7.35pm on Tuesday  December 8.

“A car was found to have collided with two pedestrians.

“One of the pedestrians was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.”