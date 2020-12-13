Busy Dundee road closed after pedestrian hit by car

A man has been rushed to hospital after a collision with a car on a busy Dundee road.
A section of Lochee Road has been closed while police deal with the incident.
The stretch of the road between the junctions of Tullideph Rad and City Road is currently closed while officers deal with the incident.
A man was hit by a car at Logie Street, which segues into Lochee Road at around that area.
A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.20pm on Sunday December 13 to a report of a pedestrian, a man, being struck by a car on Logie Street at the junction with Lochee Road, Dundee.
“He has been taken to Ninewells Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
“Officers are still at the scene and local road closures are in place.”
