Police say unexplained death in Dundee multi is ‘not suspicious’

Police say the death of a 62-year-old woman in a Dundee multi is not considered suspicious.

The body of the female was found in a fourth-floor flat at Dudhope Court in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Evening Telegraph reports that the woman has been named locally as Helen Stewart.

Officers were seen outside the flat for much of Monday.

An unnamed neighbour told the Telegraph police had been asking about the use of bins.

They said: “I was asked about what bins I used. I wasn’t sure why that was relevant.

“I think they wanted to know when they were emptied but that happened early on Monday morning.

“There seemed to be some suggestion they were looking for something.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an Dudhope Court in Dundee around 4am on Monday, September 14, 2020 following the sudden death of a 62-year-old woman.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but no apparent suspicious circumstances and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”