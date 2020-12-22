Dundee charity Meal Makers providing food for the elderly appeals for volunteers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Tayside charity which provides meals and company to vulnerable people has become so successful it is appealing for more volunteers.

Meal Makers, which aims to tackle malnutrition and social isolation, was launched as pilot project supporting just a handful of people in Dundee.

The service was created by Food Train, which delivers shopping to people who struggle to get to the supermarket, and now helps more than 100 people in the city.

It has grown so much they are now appealing for more cooks to provide meals for older people.

Alister Reid, service manager at Meal Makers, said: “The foundation of Meal Makers’ success is down to the support we have had from people across Dundee and we are tremendously proud of the positive impact of the project on the lives of older people locally.

“We want to spread the word about our work even further and reach even greater numbers of people. To help do that we are looking to sign up more volunteers and members.

“Of course at Christmas time people’s attention turns towards ensuring older people are not lonely, but this isn’t just an issue for the festive season, it’s one that’s with us year-round – even more so this year because of the impact of Covid-19.

“While it’s on people’s minds, we hope Dundonians will consider joining us, plating up just one portion of food a week to take round to an older person. The home-cooked meal and company as it’s dropped off – even socially distanced – makes a real difference.”

Self-employed hairdresser Nicole Smith has been cooking for Meal Makers since May last year.

When preparing food for her family, she makes an extra portion and delivers it to 89-year-old Archie Stevenson, of Barnhill.

Archie, who also uses the Food Train, said both services allow him to eat well, along with getting some company from Nicole, although this has had to stop during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nicole makes very nice meals,” he said.

“I’m nearly 90 and struggle with my messages now. The Food Train delivers them for me and I get Meal Makers.

“It’s very good.”

© Supplied by Message Matters

But Meal Makes also benefits mum of three Nicole, as it gives her an opportunity to cook more.

“I love cooking, it’s my passion, so when I heard about Meal Makers and looked into it I thought that it was something I could do,” she said.

“I always make bigger portions than I need.

“Normally I’d put those in the freezer, but I thought that using some for Meal Makers would be a nice way of helping someone out.

“Archie is lovely, such an interesting man.

“Before Covid-19, we would sit and put the world to rights.”

Meal Makers has since extended to Angus, Perthshire and Fife and Nicole said it’s less commitment than people may think.

“Being part of Meal Makers is such an easy thing for people to do,” she said.

“Lots of people have an extra portion in the week that they put in the freezer, or even in the bin.

“It’s nice to be able to share that with someone else who’s interested in food and, for whatever reason, can’t cook for themselves any more.”

Information about how to volunteer is available at www.mealmakers.org.uk