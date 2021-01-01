Dundee New Year baby believed to be one of the first born in Scotland in 2021

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

One of the first babies born in Scotland in 2021 was brought into the world at Ninewells in Dundee.

Little Olivia Ravenhill was born less than fifteen minutes after the bells at 12.13am to happy parents Tracey Clark and Simon Ravenhill.

Olivia is the couple’s second baby born at Ninewells, with their son Ellis being born in Dundee Midwifery Unit three years ago.

Father Simon said he “can’t recommend the Dundee Midwifery Unit highly enough.”

Staff at NHS Tayside wished the proud parents well.

A spokesperson for the health board said: “Congratulations to you on your new arrival from everyone at NHS Tayside.”