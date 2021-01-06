Weather warning for more snow and ice for Tayside and Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Tayside and Fife from this afternoon throughout Thursday.

Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife is on the list of areas that could be affected by a band of sleet and snow arriving across northwest Scotland on Wednesday afternoon.

The snow is likely to move southeast across most parts of Scotland overnight and up to 1-2cm of snow is likely to settle at low levels with the potential for 3-5cm above 200m and up to 10cm above 300m.

People can expect the snow and ice to cause travel disruption in some places, with some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times.

People could also expect some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Rain is more likely at some coasts and snow may also turn to rain at low levels inland, leaving a risk of ice on untreated surfaces on Thursday morning.

The Met Office warning is in place from 3pm on Wednesday afternoon until just before midnight on Thursday and is likely to be updated again on Thursday.

Dundee has been battling icy conditions over recent days, however some residents have been taking advantage and have been using a frozen pond to practice their ice skating skills.