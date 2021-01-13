Something went wrong - please try again later.

Members of the Scots Guards association have paid tribute to one of their last comrades from the Second World War.

Gordon Webster’s coffin was carried into the Dundee Crematorium on Tuesday accompanied by piper Iain Bryson.

Members of the 95 year-old veteran’s family said their farewells in a small, socially-distanced ceremony for around 18 people.

Members of the Dundee and Angus Branch of The Scots Guards Association surprised Mr Webster last summer with a new set of war medals to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the conflict.

© Courtesy Gordon Webster

Gentle giant grandad

Granddaughter Sarah McFarlane said: “He was a loving husband and the best grandad to all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

“You take for granted that he would always be there. I will miss his stories, laugh, cups of teas and hugs.”

She said the presence of a piper at the ceremony would have moved him.

“We as a family are all touched. I know he would be beaming with pride by this gesture,” she said.

“He was always our gentle giant grandad but his war stories tell another story.”

Grandson Brian Webster said: “He would have been ecstatic and amazed.

“In normal circumstances they would have had the full branch there, in full uniforms, standing in a big line. But because of the restrictions that couldn’t happen.”

Lost Medals

Mr Webster served with the 2nd Battalion Scots Guards after he was called up in 1944 and left after the war had ended in November 1947.p

He received two medals in recognition of his service as a machine gunner protecting supply convoys in Belgium and Germany.

When friends in the Scots Guards Association learned he had lost them they arranged for him to be presented with a newly-minted France Germany Star and a War Medal 1939–1945 in a ceremony at the Rosendael Veterans Home in Broughty Ferry in August.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Mr Webster recalled losing two men from his section during the war and his role protecting vital supplies of ammunition and fuel as they were moved to the front lines.

He guarded the convoys of Bedford trucks with a Bren Gun and was one of a dozen guardsmen moved from their regiment to fulfil this duty.

The 95-year-old recalled after receiving the medals: “The Bren Gun was really handy when the gerries ambushed you”.