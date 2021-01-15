Calls for clarity on vaccination roll-out as clinical staff in Tayside still without jag

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Tayside has been asked to clarify its vaccine order of priority amid concerns some clinical staff are facing unnecessary delays.

Dundee councillor Charlie Malone and Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart have both written to the health board’s CEO Grant Archibald after constituents raised the issue.

NHS Tayside say it has mapped out a priority list which sees both clinical and non-clinical staff in “high risk” areas vaccinated first.

It means receptionists, ward clerks, porters, and cleaners may receive the jag before medical staff if they work in a department that has greater exposure to the virus.

Mr Malone said unvaccinated staff in clinical areas at Ninewells Hospital have contacted him in the belief low-risk managers are “jumping the queue”.

NHS Tayside say this is not true.

Mr Malone said: “I’m not suggesting abuse but I really think we need some clarity here.

“Certainly the clinical staff I have spoken to believe there is a problem.

“Priority should be given to all patient-facing staff.

“If there is the opportunity to vaccinate beyond them then that should be done on a risk-basis.

“There is a perception in the hospital itself it’s not based on that.

“It could just be a communications issue but they have got to get this right.”

Vaccine roll-out expected to pick up pace

Bosses at the health board say vaccinations for employees have first been rolled out for those in “Red Covid” areas such as ICU and receiving areas such as emergency departments.

Those working in health and social care, and prioritised GP and primary care areas, have also been given the vaccine first.

They say priority has been decided in accordance with the strict order as set out by both the Scottish Government and advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

It is understood as of January 13, the vaccine was opened up to all health and social care staff as more stocks arrived.

These are expected to be carried out in the next few weeks.

What has NHS Tayside said about the roll-out?

The health board has so far delivered 11,000 jags to patient-facing and frontline staff.

A further 5,000 appointments have been booked for the coming days.

It means all of these eligible staff will be vaccinated by the end of January if the roll-out continues at this pace.

NHS Tayside associate director of Public Health, Dr Daniel Chandler, said this “monumental effort” has been done in a “very short” period of time.

He said: “This is thanks to the huge efforts of our vaccinators and the teams working tirelessly behind the scenes, including public health, GPs, health and social care partnerships, pharmacy, workforce, finance and IT colleagues.”

He added: “Those who work in the most high risk clinical areas were invited for their vaccine first.

“Those in the remaining priority groups of clinical and patient-facing staff working in health and social care can now also book in for vaccination.

“Those staff who are eligible will be invited to book an appointment for vaccination by their line manager.

“This includes NHS staff working in wards and clinics, students on clinical placements, social care workers providing direct care and other healthcare contractors such as pharmacy, optometry and dental staff.”

Workers in lower risk areas will get vaccine in ‘coming weeks’

Dr Chandler said the priority list has been communicated to all staff, who know that if someone presents for vaccination when they should not, it would prevent a frontline worker from receiving theirs.

He said: “We know that staff have been very keen to get vaccinated and we appreciate the patience shown while we focused initially on those working in the highest risk areas.

“Those staff who are not eligible for vaccination at the moment – those working in non-clinical roles who do not have any patient or service-user contact – should be reassured that they will be offered the vaccine in the coming weeks.

“This may be determined by their age and other risk factors as we move through the different priority groups set out in the vaccination programme.

“Understandably, we need to ensure those who are most vulnerable are vaccinated as soon as possible, so this means that our immediate focus is on frontline staff and older and at-risk members of our communities.”

In mid-December last year, The Courier reported claims canteen and IT staff were being given the jab ahead of frontline workers in Fife.

NHS Fife defended its vaccination strategy after a health care worker hit out saying its policy is a “total disregard” for primary care.