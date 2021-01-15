Cycle path and walkway in Broughty Ferry recommended for approval

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cycle path and walkway connecting the coastal route near Broughty Castle is set to be approved next week.

The route would be laid through Castle Green Park and Windmill Gardens if councillors wave the proposals through as expected.

It is only a small part of a £9 million effort to create a continuous and segregated off-road coastal link through the Dundee and Angus border, along the Esplanade.

The wider project, which is in addition to the multi-million-pound flood protection scheme, does not need planning permission.

Castle Green features a modern play park, small water park, and crazy golf.

The Pavilion at Windmill Gardens car park serves seasonal lifeguard services and has changing facilities/toilets.

Design will complement ‘very special’ Broughty Ferry

Macleod Consulting submitted the plans on behalf of the council’s head of design and property.

Nicoll Russell Studios came up with the design.

In a report included in the application, the company says Castle Green Park and Windmill Garden are “perhaps too enclosed” to a point where “their use in virtually discouraged”.

It also says: “When on the riverfront, the relationship to the long beach and dunes is clearly important.

“But despite their proximity the river is unseen from Castle Green, separated by landscape, berms and the vestiges of dunes which have been perhaps inappropriately grassed over thereby also creating maintenance challenges as well.

“So the green looks out to the surrounding village and the castle and has little in the way of intrinsic seaside qualities.”

The beachfront pathway will also be widened with new seating areas, stairs, ramp and an ‘offline’ vantage point to improve access to the beach.

The report adds: “Broughty Ferry, its castle, harbour and riverfront are a very special place so the proposals have therefore been developed to a standard in keeping with that.

“Likewise the riverfront, the beach and the Castle Green Park are a wonderful resource for people of all ages and interests so they have also sought to rejoice in that setting.”

Public consultation

Trees will be replaced in the vicinity of the new access to Castle Terrace Gardens and a new avenue of trees planted along Mill Street.

Russell Pepper, from the Dundee Cycle Forum, says the group supports the plan and describes it as “key part” of connecting Dundee and Monifieth.

He did however stress the public would prefer one addition.

He said: “We would prefer it if the route segregated cyclists and pedestrians as this is the best way to encourage people to use active travel and it’s what people wanted in the consultation.”

The link is being funded through the Scottish Government’s Places For Everyone fund, administered by leading cycling charity Sustrans.

The plan has been recommended for approval by planning officers and will be voted on at the council’s planning committee on Monday.