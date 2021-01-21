Dundee developers promise ‘most energy efficient houses ever’ on old primary school site

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Developers have lodged plans to build 40 energy efficient homes on the site of the old Rosebank Primary School in Dundee’s Hilltown.

Rosebank Primary School on Weavers Lane, affectionately known by generations of pupils as “The Rosie”, closed its doors for the last time in 2018 with pupils moving to a new school nearby.

Housing association leaders have promised the “most energy efficient homes we have ever built” as they finalise plans for housing on the brownfield site.

Social housing will account for 30 of the homes while ten will be put up for private sale.



If approved, the development will comprised of a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes over one or two storeys.

Caledonia Housing Association and Discovery Homes are working with Voigt Architects on the plans.

The team will do much of the construction work offsite. This means the new buildings will be wind and watertight in a week.

Workers could start construction in the summer or autumn of this year.

Andrew Kilpatrick, development director at Caledonia Housing Association, said the new homes would be an “exemplar” of energy efficiency.

He said: “We are passionate about the importance of providing energy-efficient social housing.

“If approved, these will be the most energy efficient properties we have ever built and will result in warm, healthy homes with low energy bills.

“This will also address important societal issues such as fuel poverty.”

Farewell to ‘the Rosie’

In August 2018 pupils from the school moved into the new £16 million Coldside Campus on Ann Street. It is also now home to Our Lady’s Primary and Frances Wright Nursery School.

Rosebank Primary first opened its doors to pupils in 1976 with workers demolishing it in late 2019.

Grant White, director of Discovery Homes, said: “We specialise in designing new homes that are built with the environment in mind.

“We create attractive properties that are cleaner and cheaper to run, but affordable too. This is thanks to our use of technologically advanced offsite construction.”

Jonathan Reeve, director Voigt Architects, said: “This is an exciting development on a challenging brownfield site in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

“We hope that these houses will set the standard for new social housing, given their exceptional energy efficient standards.”