Men who helped break up fight at city nursery sought by police

Two men who helped break up a fight outside a Dundee nursery are being sought by police.

The pair were in a car on the city’s Longhaugh Road at the time.

Police Scotland say they intervened to break up an altercation near Longhaugh Nursery School at around 6pm.

One person has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

However officers are keen to speak to the pair as potential witnesses.

They believe the car the pair were in, which was silver, may be a Mercedes.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are trying to trace two potential witnesses to an incident which happened about 6pm yesterday in Longhaugh Road, Dundee.

“The two occupants of a small silver car, possibly a Mercedes, stopped and intervened to assist in breaking up an ongoing altercation near to the Longhaugh Nursery School.

“All of those directly involved have been identified and one person has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, however we would still like to trace these potential witnesses.”