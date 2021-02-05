Dundee carers, cleaners and cooks hit out in pay ‘sex discrimination’ dispute

Dundee Council managers’ “sex discrimination problem” may ultimately cost taxpayers tens of millions, a trade union has argued.
Members of the GMB Scotland union have submitted an equal pay claim over the local authority’s “discriminatory” policies, including those around bonuses.
They argue council employees in jobs mostly filled by men, such as building and maintenance, receive “higher bonuses and enhancements” than other positions with a largely female workforce.
