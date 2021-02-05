Friday, February 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Dundee carers, cleaners and cooks hit out in pay ‘sex discrimination’ dispute

by Peter John Meiklem
February 5 2021, 8.00am Updated: February 5 2021, 9.50am
© Mhairi EdwardsDundee council pay dispute
GMB Scotland organiser Helen Meldrum with colleague Drew Duffy in Dundee City Centre.

Dundee Council managers’ “sex discrimination problem” may ultimately cost taxpayers tens of millions, a trade union has argued.

Members of the GMB Scotland union have submitted an equal pay claim over the local authority’s “discriminatory” policies, including those around bonuses.

They argue council employees in jobs mostly filled by men, such as building and maintenance, receive “higher bonuses and enhancements” than other positions with a largely female workforce.

