Lochee couple in their 70s defrauded of thousands of pounds as police investigate

Police in Dundee are appealing for information after an elderly couple were targeted by fraudsters in the Lochee area.
Around 11.30am on Wednesday January 27, two men attended at the home of a 76-year-old man and 74-year-old woman in Greenlee Drive and advised that they were from HMRC.
The men alleged they were investigating instances of unpaid VAT for labourer work and defrauded the couple of £3,000.
The fraudsters demanded the money in cash and threatened the couple that they would be arrested if they did not pay immediately.
The first suspect is described as 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, around 50-years-old, with short grey hair and a Dundonian accent. He was wearing a navy woollen coat and black gloves.
The second suspect is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, in his early 30’s, with short dark hair and a Dundonian accent. He was wearing a black jacket and blue surgical mask.
Constable Claire Gorman, of Tayside Division, said: “This was an extremely upsetting incident for the elderly couple. They trusted that the information they were given was correct and that the two men were legitimate.
“The people behind these scams are contemptible, abusing people’s trust and then stealing money from them.”
Anyone with information that could assist our investigation, call police via 101, quoting incident number 1260 of January 27.
Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
