Dopey Dundee drink-driver tried to move his car in the snow while over the limit

A dopey drink-driver caught trying to move his car that was stuck in the snow has been fined and banned.

Kevin Spokes was under the influence when he tried to move his car closer to the pavement on Ballantrae Road on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is currently awaiting sentence for racially abusing a father and son in a city shop.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how three people tried to help a drunken Spokes move his car in the snowy conditions.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said: “Police were on patrol and they saw the accused’s vehicle which appeared to be stuck in the snow.

“The engine was running and the rear wheels could be seen turning.

“Police approached the vehicle and found the accused to be the driver and opened the door.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol and the accused was slurring his words.”

Spokes was arrested and gave a reading of 65 mics of alcohol in 100 mils of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics of alcohol.

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit drink driving on February 10.

Defence solicitor Andy Lyall said Spokes realised that his vehicle was not close enough to the pavement and was concerned about the possibility of a collision.

Spokes previously admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner towards Umar Hayat and Khezer Hayat by shouting, swearing, making threats and using a racial slur on August 26 2020 at Umar’s Convenience Store, Pitkerro Road.

A warrant was issued for Spokes’ arrest after he failed to appear at court.

Sheriff Tom Hughes fined Spokes £500 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

Sentence was further deferred on the other matter until later this month. Spokes was released on bail.