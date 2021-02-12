Delight after ‘herculean effort’ to deliver more than 100,000 Tayside Covid-19 vaccinations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 100,000 people in Tayside have now received a vaccination against Covid-19.

The programme started in the region nine weeks ago and has now reached almost a third of the eligible population.

NHS Tayside vaccinators have delivered 11.5% of all Covid-19 injections given in Scotland, the health board said.

Margaret Scott from Broughty Ferry was vaccinated on Friday at the Caird Hall.

She said: “It is brilliant to hear over 100,000 vaccines have now been done in Tayside.

“I’m so glad to have received mine as all I want to do is be able to see my family and friends again.”

NHS Tayside chief executive, Grant Archibald said: “I would like to thank our vaccination teams who have worked tirelessly, even through the recent wintry weather, and put in a Herculean effort to reach this impressive milestone.

“This is the biggest logistical challenge the NHS has ever faced and I am proud to say that our teams, working in partnership with our volunteers, GPs, local authorities and Health and Social Care Partnerships have yet again risen to that challenge, delivering this programme efficiently and at pace.”

He thanked the people of Tayside for braving freezing temperatures to come out in “huge numbers” to be vaccinated.

“It is so encouraging to see our communities very keen to get the jab, helping to protect themselves and our essential services,” he added.

“Our vaccination team is working incredibly hard to book people into appointments across Tayside every single day with over 30,000 vaccinations given this week alone and thousands of appointments being made every day.

“Getting vaccinated is key to helping us beat the virus so I would encourage everyone to take up the offer of a vaccination when they get the call.”

The 100,000 milestone puts Tayside third of all mainland health boards in Scotland for delivery of the jab, the health board said.