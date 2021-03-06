Man who raped 12-year-old girl in Dundee loses appeal to be released

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee rapist who was jailed for having unprotected sex with a 12-year-old girl has failed in a bid to be released from prison.

Callum Rae, 21, was caught by police after fleeing from a house in Dundee wearing only socks and told officers: “She lied about her age.”

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh heard that the victim had said that Rae would have thought she was 16 at the time.