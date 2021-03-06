Saturday, March 6th 2021 Show Links
Troon Avenue incident: Live updates from scene as arrest made and police operation continues

by Sarah Williamson
March 6 2021, 1.02pm Updated: March 6 2021, 6.31pm
© DC ThomsonPolice remain on the scene at Troon Avenue
Police remain on the scene at Troon Avenue

All the latest news from the ongoing police investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler.

Police confirmed they had attended the property as part of an inquiry into a missing 25-year-old woman and two children from South Gloucestershire.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested.

