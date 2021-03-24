Dundee Sheriff Court — What you may have missed today

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man accused of exposing himself in Dundee city centre and brothers who are said to have knocked someone’s teeth out in an assault were among the cases heard at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Exposure allegation

Terry Barr is accused of struggling with officers and behaving abusively on Dundee’s Reform Street on August 7 last year.

Barr is currently remanded in custody at HMP Perth ahead of standing trial at Dundee Sheriff Court in June.

Prosecutors allege the 31-year-old attacked a man on Forth Crescent on June 25 last year by striking him on the head with a glass bottle.

On August 7, Barr allegedly struggled with four police officers as well as exposing himself by intentionally pulling down his jogging bottoms on Reform Street.

He allegedly shouted, swore and threatened violence towards police and hospital staff at Ninewells Hospital and police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Barr is charged with trying to bite PC Kevin Brown on the hand on Reform Street and kicking him on the leg at Ninewells.

It is also alleged that Barr was found in possession of a lock knife at police headquarters.

Brothers accused of assault

John and William Abbott, aged 39 and 36 respectively, are charged with fighting and knocking people to the ground at Pout nightclub, St Andrews Street, Dundee, on November 2 2019.

The pair allegedly conducted themselves in a disorderly manner and engaged in a stand-up fight before swinging their arms around, kicking their legs out, striking people and causing them to fall to the ground.

Both men, of Ettrick Crescent, Dundee, allegedly assaulted Barry Graham by repeatedly punching him on the head causing two of his teeth to be knocked out. It is alleged he was pushed and kicked on the body by the brothers.

William Abbott allegedly assaulted David Boath by repeatedly punching him on the head and grabbing him on the body.

It is alleged Abbott assaulted Leon Cummings by punching him on the head before seizing the back of Piotr Sypniewski’s head.

On Seagate, Abbott allegedly repeatedly punched PC Steven Hosie on the head before biting him on the body.

He is then said to have lashed out at PC Hosie and two other police.

A final charge alleges Abbott kicked the cell of a police van, repeatedly shouted and swore before making a homophobic remark.

They deny all the charges.

Games console theft charge

Three men have been charged with robbing a man of a PS5 games console.

Gary Ironside, 25, 34-year-old Kevin Spokes, and Craig Cavin, 30, allegedly attacked the man at an address on Balunie Crescent, Dundee, on March 22.

The trio are alleged to have repeatedly punched and kicked the man on the head and body before robbing him of the games console.

Ironside, of Molison Street, Spokes, of Ballantrae Road, and Cavin, of Kirkton Road, made no plea when they appeared on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case for further examination and released Spokes on bail. Ironside and Cavin were remanded.