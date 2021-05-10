Monday, May 10th 2021 Show Links
Men to appear in court in connection with alleged paintball incident in Dundee

By James Simpson
May 10 2021
Three men will appear in court on Monday in connection with paintball pellets being allegedly fired in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

Police Scotland have confirmed there were a number of reports on Saturday evening, between the hours of 9pm and 11pm.

It is understood there were no injuries or wider risk to the public during the alleged incident.

Three males aged, 18, 27 and 28 were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are expected to appear at Dundee Sherriff Court on Monday, May 10.