Dundee woman who burned child with iron dodges prison term

A Dundee woman who burned a child’s leg with a hot iron has been handed an unpaid work order as a direct alternative to a prison sentence.

Coral Chalmers was found guilty after a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court last month.

Chalmers, 22, was convicted of causing the boy to suffer injury at an address in Dundee by burning his leg with an iron between November 28 and 30 2019.