Former Dundee midfielder Kevin McDonald is to receive an organ donation from his brother, having battled kidney disease for the past 14 years.

The Fulham ace – whose illness first came to light in a 2008 medical as part of his move to Burnley from the Dark Blues – hopes to have surgery next month in a bid to avoid being placed on dialysis.

On his Instagram story, he wrote: “For those wondering where things are at regarding my health.

“I’m due to have my kidney transplant this Friday donated by my brother.

“I will update you all on my recovery. Thanks as always for your support throughout.”

His brother Fraser, who is two years older than the Scotland international, is to donate the organ to his younger sibling.

McDonald has represented his country five times since his debut in 2018, under Alex McLeish.

Strangers offered kidney to football star

Kevin McDonald said following his announcement earlier this year that he needed the transplant, strangers had come forward to offer him an organ.

He told the BBC in March: “Random people have offered me theirs since I spoke about this. There’s been so much support.

“It’s turned out right now that my brother is getting worked up to do the transplant. He’s a couple of years older than myself so he’s the best match for the time being.

‘Forever grateful’

“So he’s in the process of getting his blood, urine and kidney function checked and making sure he’s good to go. It was an easy enough conversation in that sense.

“If my brother was needing a transplant I’d be the first to say, ‘here you go’ so I’ll be forever grateful for that.

“If it’s going to be him then it would be absolutely brilliant but if it’s not him then we go to the next one and the next one and so on until we get one.”

McDonald, 32, has known he would eventually need a transplant for the past 12 years.

The Carnoustie-born midfielder – who hasn’t appeared for Scott Parker’s side this season and is coaching at the English Premier League club – accepts his playing career could be over.

One kidney not functioning at all

At present, he said one kidney “doesn’t work at all” and the other operates at around 10% of normal function for a person his age.

McDonald made his full Dundee debut at Glebe Park against Brechin as a 17-year-old back in 2005.

Since leaving Dens Park – three years after his senior bow – McDonald has also had loan spells for Scunthorpe United and Notts County, and signed for both Sheffield United and Wolves, before moving to current club Fulham.