Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A specialist forensic accountant has been called in to analyse a drug dealer’s claims he made a fortune trading in Bitcoin.

The Crown is trying to claw back £800,000 from Dale Pearson, from Dundee.

Pearson is alleged to have made more than £750,000 from criminal activity and the cash is at the centre of a Proceeds of Crime battle.

Pearson will fight the action by claiming he made huge profits trading in the highly volatile cryptocurrency market.