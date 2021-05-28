A specialist forensic accountant has been called in to analyse a drug dealer’s claims he made a fortune trading in Bitcoin.
The Crown is trying to claw back £800,000 from Dale Pearson, from Dundee.
Pearson is alleged to have made more than £750,000 from criminal activity and the cash is at the centre of a Proceeds of Crime battle.
Pearson will fight the action by claiming he made huge profits trading in the highly volatile cryptocurrency market.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe